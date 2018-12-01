Grassland Fire Danger Elevated

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Elevated fire danger will persist through this evening as humidity levels drop below 20% and wind speeds remain sustained between 25-30mph and gusting up to 45mph. Temperatures will increase into the low to mid 60′s under mostly sunny sky, but blowing dust across the region will make the sky hazy.
Wind speeds reduce to breezy once sun sets but will remain gusty at times through the early morning hours on Sunday. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20′s and low 30′s across the northwest and central south plains with upper 30′s off of the Caprock. An arriving cold front will keep tomorrow afternoon cooler by about 10 degrees and relatively calm wind will become northerly as the frontal passage makes it’s way through the South Plains. Cloud cover increases tomorrow and a chance for light showers including some flurries will be possible, mainly in the norther viewing area through early Monday morning. Accumulation amounts will remain light if any while dry air dominates surface conditions.
A cold start to the work week with morning temperatures dropping in to the mid 20′s on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 40′s by afternoon with mostly cloudy sky, though wind from the northeast will remain relatively calm compared to today’s forecast.
A slow warming trend will increase temperatures through Thursday to reach the mid to upper 50′s ahead of another system which may bring some wintery precipitation by the end of next week.
