Grassland Fire Danger Elevated

Wind speeds reduce to breezy once sun sets but will remain gusty at times through the early morning hours on Sunday. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20′s and low 30′s across the northwest and central south plains with upper 30′s off of the Caprock. An arriving cold front will keep tomorrow afternoon cooler by about 10 degrees and relatively calm wind will become northerly as the frontal passage makes it’s way through the South Plains. Cloud cover increases tomorrow and a chance for light showers including some flurries will be possible, mainly in the norther viewing area through early Monday morning. Accumulation amounts will remain light if any while dry air dominates surface conditions.