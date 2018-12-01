Levelland Police asking for help locating mother, missing baby

LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) - Levelland Police are asking for help locating a mother accused of kidnapping her newborn baby.
Chief Albert Garcia tells KCBD the mother, 34-year-old Maria Barrientez, took 2-day-old Jaylee Deleon from her paternal grandmother’s home on November 23.
Garcia says Barrientez took the baby from the home while the grandmother was out of the room. There is no description on the vehicle she left the home in.
The baby had been placed with the grandmother by Texas Child Protective Services workers because both the mother and baby both tested positive for meth and opium.
The Texas Rangers are assisting Levelland Police in their search. Garcia says Barrientez has ties to the town of Greeley, in Northern Colorado and Pueblo in Southern Colorado as well as to the Clovis area.
An arrest warrant for Barrientez has been issued for kidnapping. Garcia says an Amber Alert has not been issued for the girl.
Anyone who knows where the mother and baby might be are asked to call Levelland Police at (806) 894-6164.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.