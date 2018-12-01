Lubbock locals remember Bush as loyal, kind, noble

“With the passing of President George H. W, the nation has lost an outstanding educator. Early in this campaign for President he stated he wanted to be known as ‘The Education President.’ He kept his word,” Cavazos wrote to KCBD NewsChannel 11. “Together , he and I convened the first ‘Education Summit,’ we focused the nation’s attention on improving the education of minorities and enhancing the student loan program. These were only a few education efforts that occurred during President Bush’s time in office. As Secretary of Education I knew I could go to him and his office door was always open to me.”