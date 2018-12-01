Lubbock Police now investigating 20th Street body as murder

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police announced Friday evening the person discovered Wednesday behind an abandoned house along 20th street was murdered.
Police have not identified the person, but say they are now investigating the case as a homicide.
According to a news release, the backyard of the home in the 2100 block of 20th was filled with tall weeds, trash and furniture. Police say it took crime scene investigators additional time to process the scene due to the debris.
The Lubbock County Medical Examiner is working to identify the person, and the case remains under investigation.
