Red Raiders battle back to beat Memphis

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Trailing most of the game to Memphis, the Red Raiders shined in the second half as they beat Memphis 78-67 in the Air Force Reserve Hoophall Miami Invitational.
This is the first time in program history that the Red Raiders have beaten the Memphis Tigers. (All-Time record after Saturday's game, 6-1 Memphis)
Tech had four players reach double-digit points, with Jarrett Culver leading the charge with 20 points.
Tyriq Owens had to be the player of the game for Texas Tech, as he had 13-points, 11-rebounds, and eight blocks.
With the win, Texas Tech is 7-0 on the season and is one of 16 remaining unbeaten teams in College Basketball.
