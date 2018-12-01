They're back! Bama vs Georgia in rematch of January classic

Tagovailoa has put up Heisman-worthy numbers in his first season as the starter , completing more than 70 percent of his passes for 3,189 yards and 36 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Georgia counters with one of the nation's best defensive backs, lockdown corner Deandre Baker. The Thorpe Award finalist has only two interceptions, none since Week 3, but that's because teams rarely throw his way. It will be interesting to see if Tagovailoa goes right at Baker or sticks with the plan used by most Georgia opponents — look to the other side of the field, where the Bulldogs start redshirt freshman Eric Stokes but usually provide plenty of help for the young cornerback.