WATCH LIVE: Wells introduced as Red Raiders head coach

“I had the same feeling after I met with coach Wells, as I did after I met with coach Tadlock and coach Beard,” Kirby Hocutt said. “When I walked away from that meeting I had that same type of feeling. This is a gentleman that knows what he is doing, that is going to serve as a head coach and will be a great leader for this program. I am excited that he is having his offensive and defensive coordinators coming with him… We got a great man holding the keys to the future of Texas Tech football and I look forward to y’all meeting him this weekend.”