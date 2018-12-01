WATCH LIVE: Wells introduced as Red Raiders head coach

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After six seasons as Utah States head coach, Matt Wells is now the 16th head coach in Texas Tech program history.
The move has had a mixed reaction from the Red Raider fan base – some are upset, while others want to give him a chance.
Winning over the fan base will be tough, but there is one thing everyone knows, winning can cure everything.
In Sunday’s press conference confirming Kliff Kingbury’s firing, Kirby Hocutt, Tech athletic director, set the bar of success high for the next coach.
"We will be elite in football again," Hocutt said. "I guarantee you, we will be elite in football again. This program has been there before, and we'll get there again."
Once the reports on Wells started, fans immediately began to start picking apart his résumé .
The argument that Texas Tech fans are having – they say coach Wells “isn’t elite” and were even wondering if he was an upgrade of Kingsbury.
By the numbers, he might not be elite with 44-34 in six seasons and winning at historically tough Utah State. But, that doesn’t mean Wells is a bad hire or even a great one.
Only time will tell on Matt Wells, but from everything we are hearing at KCBD – Wells has upside potential.
“I had the same feeling after I met with coach Wells, as I did after I met with coach Tadlock and coach Beard,” Kirby Hocutt said. “When I walked away from that meeting I had that same type of feeling. This is a gentleman that knows what he is doing, that is going to serve as a head coach and will be a great leader for this program. I am excited that he is having his offensive and defensive coordinators coming with him… We got a great man holding the keys to the future of Texas Tech football and I look forward to y’all meeting him this weekend.”
Rod Zundel the NBC Sports Director in Salt Lake City raved about Wells and said he is a great leader and a humble man. He also added the offensive approach he will bring to Lubbock is “electric.”
Last season, the Aggies had the third-ranked scoring offense and the eleventh ranked total offense in the country.
Friday night Wells met with the team. His comments were posted by Texas Tech Athletics:
In a press release sent out Thursday, there was high praise for the new Red Raider coach by some big names:
“Matt Wells is a highly talented and successful coach whose achievements on the field are matched by his commitment to developing young men into leaders. I commend Kirby Hocutt for his thoughtful and thorough navigation of this process. I am excited for the future of our football program, and I ask all Red Raiders to join with me in welcoming Matt Wells into the Red Raider family.” – Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech University President
“I really respect Matt Wells’ strong presence and leadership. I’ve seen his track record, and he’s had a really long and strong record of success that I believe will continue at Texas Tech. His brother, Luke, was a player and assistant for us at Oklahoma. I’m excited for Matt to begin his career at Tech, and I believe he’ll do a great job.” – Bob Stoops, former head coach at Oklahoma
“I’d like to congratulate Kirby Hocutt on the hiring of Matt Wells. He is a winner and the future of Texas Tech Football is bright. I am proud to be part of the Red Raider family and can’t wait for next fall.” – Gary Petersen, founder of EnCap Investments L.P.
“I am excited about the future of Texas Tech Athletics. Kirby Hocutt continues to show time again why he is the best athletics director in the country. His vision and resolute decision making continually sets him apart. Congratulations to Coach Wells and his family.” – Ed Whitacre, former Chairman and CEO of General Motors and AT&T Inc.
“There is great respect in the Mountain West for the 2018 Coach of the Year, Matt Wells. He has developed a very strong program at Utah State is well-versed in all aspects of high-level FBS football. He is a complete head coach.” – Craig Thompson, Commissioner of the Mountain West Conference
LATEST TEXAS TECH COACHING CHANGE COVERAGE:
