Wilson scores, is ejected as Capitals extend win streak to 7

NOTES: According to the NHL, linesmen Brandon and Travis Gawryletz are the third known set of brothers to work the same game after Paul and Greg Devorski from 1993-2005 and Ernie and Sibby Mundey from 1946-49. The Gawryletz brothers officiated one previous game together on Jan. 20. ... Capitals C Evgeny Kuznetsov returned after missing the past six games with a suspected concussion. ... RW T.J. Oshie missed his seventh consecutive game with a suspected concussion. ... New Jersey C Michael McLeod, a 2016 first-round pick, made his NHL debut after being called up Thursday. D Mirco Mueller returned to the lineup for the Devils, replacing Egor Yakovlev.