Lady Raiders drop close game to Florida

GAINESVILLE, FL (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders went on the road for their first time this season, as they faced the Florida Gators in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
It was the first ever meeting between the two programs, but not the first meeting between coach Marlene Stollings and Gator head coach Cameron Newbauer.
Stollings led her Minnesota Golden Gophers to a narrow 75-74 win at home over Newbauer’s Belmont Bruins, last season.
Coming into Sunday, Florida hadn’t won a game this season, but the Gators picked up their first win by beating the Lady Raiders 72-67.
Brittany Brewer had a stellar game for the Lady Raiders with 28-points and 13 rebounds.
With the loss, the Lady Raiders are now 5-2 on the season and will have almost two weeks off before facing Nevada on December 15 in Reno.
