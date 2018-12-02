Light precipitation possible tonight, colder through Monday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Clouds continue increasing across the local area Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.
Models show a slight chance of sprinkles and light rain showers, mainly north of Lubbock Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. There may be a light wintry mix across the northern and northwestern South Plains. No accumulations of snow are expected locally, but we could see some snow across the Panhandle to our north.
It will turn colder overnight with low temperatures in the middle to upper 20’s. Winds become northeast at 10 to 15 mph behind our next cold front.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Monday with highs holding in the middle to upper 40’s for the immediate Lubbock area. A slight chance of a wintry mix remains possible through daybreak Monday, mainly north of Lubbock.
Temperatures remain chilly Tuesday with highs in the 40’s and 50’s. Tuesday should remain dry.
A more potent storm system could impact West Texas Thursday and Friday of the upcoming work week. Temperatures should be colder and there is a risk for wintry precipitation Friday and Saturday. More to come in future weather updates.
