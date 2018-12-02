Lower wind speeds, colder temperatures Sunday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Strong winds continue across the area this evening, but wind speeds should settle down overnight.
Clouds increase overnight and wind speeds should gradually settle down late Saturday night. Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 30’s with a few 20’s possible northwest of Lubbock.
A Canadian cold front should drop highs into the 50’s Sunday. Models show a slight chance of a light wintry mix north of Lubbock Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. No accumulations of snow are expected locally, but we could see some snow across the Panhandle to our north.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Monday with highs holding in the lower to middle 40’s. A slight chance of a wintry mix remains possible through daybreak Monday, mainly north of Lubbock.
A more potent storm system could impact West Texas Thursday and Friday of the upcoming work week. Temperatures should be colder next week.
