No. 6 Flying Queens hand MACU first loss, 101-82

Information courtesy of Wayland Baptist University Athletics
In a Saturday afternoon battle of unbeatens, the sixth-ranked Wayland Baptist Flying Queens flexed their offensive muscles and ran away with a 101-82 Sooner Athletic Conference victory over Mid-America Christian.
“MACU is getting a lot more respect this year. They returned some good players and gained some very good new ones,” WBU coach Alesha Ellis said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game, probably one of the tougher ones in the conference.”
Still, the Evangels (6-1, 1-1 SAC) – who won the National Christian College Athletic Association national title last season and are ranked the equivalent of 27th in the NAIA – were no match for the Flying Queens (6-0, 2-0 SAC) as Wayland drilled a season-high 13 3-pointers while shooting almost 50 percent from beyond the arc. It was two points shy of the program record for 3s set last season against Our Lady of the Lake, although by exceeding 10 bombs the Flying Queens earned fans free French fries at McDonald’s.
“(MACU) is well coached and this was a big game, but our girls stepped up to the challenge and executed our game plan very well,” Ellis said. “They were coachable and did what we told them to do on both ends of the court, which is what has to happen in order to win games like this.”
The Flying Queens lit up the scoreboard with 35 first-quarter points to take a nine-point lead after the first 10 minutes. After that record-setting pace, scoring slowed a bit in the second period, but not much as Wayland held a 60-41 halftime advantage.
The Evangels suffered 11 turnovers in the first half while the Queens only gave it was away three times.
MACU never got closer than 16 points in the second half, and Wayland went up by as many as 26, 90-64, in the first minute of the fourth quarter. The teams scored identical points in the third (23) and fourth quarters (18).
Maci Merket led the Flying Queens’ third triple-digit offensive output of the season with 22 points, six rebounds and three assists. Four others finished in double digits. Kaylee Edgemon put up 17 and had six rebounds, and Morgan Bennett notched 15 points and led the team in rebounds with seven and assists with four. Kambrey Blakey and Payton Brown botch came off the bench to notch 15 and 12 points, respectively.
The Evangels also had five players score in double digits, led by Jennah Coffman with 21.
Wayland’s substitutes produced 40 points.
“It’s really nice to have 40 points off the bench. That is one of the things that separates us (from other teams). We have a strong bench and our team chemistry is great,” Ellis said.
At the final buzzer Wayland had suffered only 10 turnovers compared to the Evangels’ 19.
“They knew what they had to do to win the game, and they did it,” Ellis said.
Wayland is now 20-3 all-time against MACU, having now won the last eight straight.
The Flying Queens play their next six games on the road, starting with a rematch against Northern New Mexico at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Espanola, N.M. Wayland defeated NMMC, 103-46, when the teams met in Plainview the day before Thanksgiving.
WBU continues Sooner Athletic Conference play against Central Christian (1-7, 0-2) and Langston (5-4, 1-1) on Dec. 13 and 15 before a tough five-day stretch in California against three ranked opponents: No. 14 The Master’s, No. 1 Vanguard, and No. 14 Westmont.
The Flying Queens’ next home game is Dec. 3.
