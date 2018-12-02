No. 6 Flying Queens hand MACU first loss, 101-82

Still, the Evangels (6-1, 1-1 SAC) – who won the National Christian College Athletic Association national title last season and are ranked the equivalent of 27th in the NAIA – were no match for the Flying Queens (6-0, 2-0 SAC) as Wayland drilled a season-high 13 3-pointers while shooting almost 50 percent from beyond the arc. It was two points shy of the program record for 3s set last season against Our Lady of the Lake, although by exceeding 10 bombs the Flying Queens earned fans free French fries at McDonald’s.