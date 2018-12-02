Playoff pairings for our South Plains high school football teams

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After this weekend’s action on the gridiron, we are down to five high school football teams still in the postseason.
Four of our teams are in the Regional Championships, while one is in the State Semifinals.
So here are our playoff pairings for this upcoming week:
- Lubbock Cooper vs Wichita Falls Rider – 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University
- Shallowater vs Brock – 7 p.m. Thursday in Sweetwater
- Abernathy vs Canadian – 7 p.m. Friday in Amarillo at Dick Bivins Stadium
- New Deal vs West Texas – 7 p.m. Friday in Tulia
- Jayton vs Follett – 3 p.m. Saturday – Highland Park ISD (State Semifinals)
Saturday afternoon, Coronado fell to Denton Ryan 30-0, ending the Mustangs season at the regional semifinals.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.