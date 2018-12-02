Sunday Morning Weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The low pressure system which brought windy weather to the South Plains has pushed a cold front through the region early this morning. While northerly wind speeds this morning are expected to remain relatively calm between 5-10mph temperatures will continue to feel quite chilly as cold, dry air continues to pour into the area. Bundle up on your way outside for that morning walk or jog. Moisturizer for skin and lip balm will also come in handy to combat the effects of this winter-like weather.
Temperatures today will be slow to ascend into the upper 40′s and low 50′s on the Caprock and low to mid 50′s off of the Caprock. Cloud cover increases through the day becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Northerly wind becomes southeasterly by afternoon ahead of another surge of cold air tonight through Monday. This will create very uncomfortable conditions for anything left outside overnight, including pets and plants, especially in communities such as Clovis, NM, Friona and Dimmitt where chances for wintery precipitation increase tonight.
Precipitation type will begin in the form of light showers, primarily along the Texas/New Mexico boarder through the early afternoon with some areas experiencing light wintery mix along our northern viewing area into the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles as the overnight hours approach. Accumulation amounts up to .10/inch are possible through tomorrow morning in the central to northern South Plains with little to no precipitation expected to be recorded in the southern row of counties into the Permian Basin. Motorists planning to venture into the panhandle this evening through tomorrow should expect to encounter some wet roadways, though potential hazards remain low at this time due to the brief nature of this event and ground temperatures remaining above freezing.
Tomorrow morning temperatures will drop into the upper 20′s in the Hub City, low 30′s off of the Caprock and mid 20′s for residents of Parmer, Castro, Lamb, and Bailey Counties. Winter weather wardrobe will be necessary for anyone lingering outdoors for more than a few minutes through most of Monday as high temperatures will be slow to reach the low to mid 40′s under mostly cloudy sky.
The next seven days will feel much like winter as afternoon high temperatures will remain at or below the seasonal average. Your KCBD First Alert Forecast team are closely monitoring conditions for the end of the week when warm wet air from the south collides with cold dry air from the north over the South Plains. Precipitation chances begin as early as Thursday evening in the form of light rain showers and quickly transition into freezing rain/wintery mix through Friday.
