Sunday Morning Weather

Precipitation type will begin in the form of light showers, primarily along the Texas/New Mexico boarder through the early afternoon with some areas experiencing light wintery mix along our northern viewing area into the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles as the overnight hours approach. Accumulation amounts up to .10/inch are possible through tomorrow morning in the central to northern South Plains with little to no precipitation expected to be recorded in the southern row of counties into the Permian Basin. Motorists planning to venture into the panhandle this evening through tomorrow should expect to encounter some wet roadways, though potential hazards remain low at this time due to the brief nature of this event and ground temperatures remaining above freezing.