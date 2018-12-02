West Texas gallery challenges artists to submit tiny art

SNYDER, Texas (AP) — Big fans of unusual art may have to squint in order to check out 120 pieces of tiny artwork in West Texas.
The Abilene Reporter-News reports that an exhibit called "Tiny Art!" is running through Dec. 22 at the 1818 Arthouse, a gallery in Snyder.
Gallery manager Laura Greenwood says the show is a challenge for artists to create the smallest artwork possible. The largest art on display is limited to 10 inches long, but many are just a few inches tall or wide.
Many of the pieces were submitted by art students at Western Texas College. Some local children ages kindergarten through 12th grade also entered.
Greenwood says she enjoys the exhibit's variety in subject matter and skill level, which varies from a 4-year-old to a professional artist.
