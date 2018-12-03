Habitat for Humanity dedicates new East Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD/Habitat for Humanity) - Lubbock’s Habitat for Humanity dedicated their newest East Lubbock home with a special ceremony Sunday afternoon.
The home was built in the 3300 block of East Dartmouth for Anna Rodriguez and her family. The ceremony included friends and special guests of the Rodriguez family as well as Habitat for Humanity staff and volunteers.
The ceremony allows participants to celebrate the completion of the project and included Rodriguez getting the keys to her new home.
Rodriguez is the second homeowner in the new Talkington Addition located off North Guava. The three bedroom, brick home was built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity, Lubbock ISD and the Helen Jones Foundation.
Students from the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center also helped construct the home and at the end of the school year the structure was moved to the lot.
Speaking of the unique arraignment, Habitat for Humanity’s Christy Reeves praised the work put in by the students. “Not only are they learning construction skills, but they’re also learning how vital it is to give back to the community. To build this home for someone who has dreamed of this for so long and to be part of this organization, it’s just a wonderful way for young people to see the vision of Habitat and grow up and continue to be volunteers.”
Habitat says as part of the program, the Rodriguez family was involved in all aspects of construction. Rodriguez also attended numerous classes to prepare for home ownership.
“Owning a home instead of renting, there is a lot more stability in that, and I can’t really explain how much I think it’s going to have a postive impact on us and on our lives,” Rodriguez said following Sunday’s ceremony. “It’s really nice that the kids are going to have somewhere they can, they know it’s going to be a constant and a steady and they’re going to always depend on this and this house being here and me being here with them.”
The mission of Habitat for Humanity is seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope.
