Habitat for Humanity dedicates new East Lubbock home

“Owning a home instead of renting, there is a lot more stability in that, and I can’t really explain how much I think it’s going to have a postive impact on us and on our lives,” Rodriguez said following Sunday’s ceremony. “It’s really nice that the kids are going to have somewhere they can, they know it’s going to be a constant and a steady and they’re going to always depend on this and this house being here and me being here with them.”