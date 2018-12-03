Hazardous Winter Weather Potential

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Today brings a respite for inflatable Christmas decorations and those of us who suffer from some forms of allergies, like blowing dust. However, I call your attention to Friday and Saturday in our forecast, which you will find at no cost to you here on our Weather Page, in our Weather App, and all our newscasts. A winter storm will move our way late this week.
The day began cold but with a light wind. The rest of the day the wind remains light, the sky generally partly sunny, but the peak temperature nearly ten degrees below average for early December. See my notes below on average and record temperatures for early December.
A winter storm will move our way late this week. Based on data available this morning, confidence is high it will bring the area precipitation. We currently are less confident, however, in the type. Wintry weather looks likely at some point Friday into Saturday, possibly beginning as rain Friday morning and changing to freezing rain Friday afternoon or evening. Then freezing rain and/or sleet may cause accumulating ice late Friday into Friday night, with the precipitation type potentially all snow before sunrise Saturday.
If the above unfolds as current data suggest, hazardous travel conditions are likely to develop in the viewing area - possibly including Lubbock and points south - during the day Friday and continue through at least Saturday morning.
Some people will read/hear the above as a promise of snow, or perhaps no school or work. There are some who always do when I merely mention snow is a possibility down the road. It is not a promise. It is the likely outcome BASED ON INFORMATION AVAILABLE THIS MORNING. Information which becomes available later today, or tomorrow, or Wednesday, or Thursday, or even Friday morning, may prompt changes to the forecast. Keep an eye - or two - on it.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 28°, two degrees above the average for the date. The high was 53°, four degrees below average. The December 2 record low is 13° (1985 and 1915) and the record high 81° (1955). For today, December 3, Lubbock’s average low is 29° and the high 57°. The record low is 15° (1967) and the record high 82° (2010).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock will be at 5:39 PM CST and tomorrow’s sunrise at 7:36 AM CST.
