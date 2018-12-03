Possible winter storm moving this way

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A chill in the air and it will stay with us through the week and will be much more noticeably as we move into the weekend.
Your nighttime lows will remain in the area of 28 to 34 degrees through Thursday morning. Daytime highs will stay between 45 to 51 degrees during the same three day period. Skies will be mostly cloudy until late Thursday afternoon on the south plains.
The big weather story is a developing storm system that will swing out of the southwest and track across the region late Thursday into late Saturday evening. That system will bring much colder temps, mostly 20s at night and 30s during the day, along with a chance of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
At this early stage the best chance for all the precipitation will be late Friday into early Saturday afternoon. There will likely be some accumulations in the area and travel issues beginning Friday and ending late Saturday afternoon or evening. By Sunday the system will be moving out of the area, but it will remain cold at night and chilly in the afternoon.
If you’re planning on shopping Friday and Saturday be prepared for some icy roadways and cold temps.
