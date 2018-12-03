Red Raiders climb seven spots in AP Poll

Red Raiders climb seven spots in AP Poll
Chris Beard (Source: Devin Ward KCBD)
By Devin Ward | December 3, 2018 at 2:17 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 2:17 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After beating Memphis last week, the Red Raiders climbed seven spots in the latest AP Poll.

Currently ranked 13th in the nation, Texas Tech is one of 16 college basketball programs still undefeated in the country.

Coach Beard and the Red Raiders will put their undefeated record on the line this Wednesday, when they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 6:30 p.m.

The latest AP poll goes as follows:

  1. Gonzaga 
  2. Kansas 
  3. Duke 
  4. Virginia
  5. Michigan 
  6. Nevada
  7. Tennessee 
  8. Auburn
  9. Kentucky 
  10. Michigan State
  11. Florida State
  12. Wisconsin 
  13. Texas Tech
  14. North Carolina
  15. Virginia tech
  16. Kansas State
  17. Buffalo
  18. Iowa 
  19. Ohio State
  20. Arizona State
  21. Villanova
  22. Mississippi State 
  23. Maryland
  24. Nebraska
  25. Furman 

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.