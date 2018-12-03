Red Raiders climb seven spots in AP Poll

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After beating Memphis last week, the Red Raiders climbed seven spots in the latest AP Poll.
Currently ranked 13th in the nation, Texas Tech is one of 16 college basketball programs still undefeated in the country.
Coach Beard and the Red Raiders will put their undefeated record on the line this Wednesday, when they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 6:30 p.m.
The latest AP poll goes as follows:
- Gonzaga
- Kansas
- Duke
- Virginia
- Michigan
- Nevada
- Tennessee
- Auburn
- Kentucky
- Michigan State
- Florida State
- Wisconsin
- Texas Tech
- North Carolina
- Virginia tech
- Kansas State
- Buffalo
- Iowa
- Ohio State
- Arizona State
- Villanova
- Mississippi State
- Maryland
- Nebraska
- Furman
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.