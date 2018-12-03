Texas DPS offers $8,000 for tips on most wanted sex offender from Wichita Falls

AUSTIN, TX (KWES) - The reward for David Dale Booth, 60, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender has increased to $8,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of December.
Booth is wanted for parole violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
In 1998, Booth was convicted in Tarrant County of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact involving an eight-year-old girl.
He was paroled from prison in 2014 and has been wanted since 2015.
Booth’s last known ties were to Wichita Falls, and his criminal history also includes an attempted murder conviction.
For more information and updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.
Booth is 5′11″ and weighs approximately 195 pounds, with tattoos on both of his upper arms. Booth has previously worked in the rail car repair industry.
To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
- Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
- Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).
All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
DPS reminds the public, do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.