Warrant: Body found at abandoned house was homeless person, suspects arrested

According to the arrest warrant for Anderson and Smith, they, along with the victim, were all homeless and did not know the victim prior to the incident. According to the warrant, Anderson bragged to numerous people since the death of the unidentified victim, about choking a man and killing him in a backyard. Smith told police she caught the victim exposing himself over her while she had been asleep. The statement goes on to say Anderson and Smith left the house and returned an hour and a half later and confronted the man about exposing himself to her. Smith admitted to police she pulled a knife on the victim and Anderson tackled him to the ground. She admitted to police she held the victim down on the ground while Anderson strangled the man. She told police they left him laying in the precise location where the skeletal remains were found.