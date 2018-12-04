Covenant Medical Center visitors will now use west parking garage

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Starting Sunday, December 9, patients and visitors will now use the west parking garage when visiting Covenant Medical Center.
The sky bridge on the 3rd floor of the west garage will lead visitors directly to the lobby of Covenant Medical Center. Parking for visitors in the west garage will continue to be offered free of charge.
The east garage will now be used for paying Covenant Health caregivers and members of the LifeStyle Centre.
Additionally, valet parking is available Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. for a $6 fee.
Shuttle Services are still available and can be accessed upon request Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. by calling (806) 725-0551.
