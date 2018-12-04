Dodgers agree on 4-year deal with manager Dave Roberts

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, left, smiles as he greets Brian Dozier after they defeated the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game, in Seattle. The Dodgers have agreed on a four-year contract with manager Dave Roberts, which would keep him at the helm of the team through 2022. "Keeping Doc as our leader on the field was a top priority this offseason and now that we've accomplished that we are excited to collectively shift all of our focus to doing all we can to bring a World Championship to our passionate fans," Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers president of baseball operations, said in a statement Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) (AP)