Family of Levelland woman found murdered in Abilene seeking answers

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A grieving family is taking the extra step to get justice for a Levelland woman who was found dead in Abilene back in April. Abilene Police say 20-year-old Jeannie Quinn was found in a field and autopsy reports say her death was caused by asphyxiation from what they are calling a staged hanging. Abilene police say they are considering this a murder investigation.
Jeannie was originally from the New Jersey area and a lot of her family still lives up there, including her uncle John Quinn. He spoke to KCBD on behalf of the family and said how for the past seven months they have been living in the unknown of what happened to Jeannie.
Quinn says it has been terribly hard for the family, but said they are not giving up on getting Jeannie the justice she deserves. In fact, they are taking their own steps to help the Abilene Police Department get some new leads. “I don’t want her to be another statistic and it just ends and it just gets forgotten about. That’s not going to happen."
Quinn is taking the search to find out what happened to his niece to the next level and he is doing it all the way from New Jersey. “The only way this is going to even end is when there is an arrest made or when I’m dead.”
Jeannie lived all over the country, but she’s originally from New Jersey where she loved to be with her family. “There’s just something about her laugh that I can’t get out of my head. She would laugh and it didn’t matter what you said because she would laugh at the silliest things,” said Quinn.
John said Jeannie and her immediate family moved to Florida for a little while after leaving New Jersey, but then a tragic event hit the family when Jeannie’s father died. John said he stepped in to be there for his beloved niece even when Jeannie and her family moved to Levelland for a fresh start. The family never expected what was to come. “She moved out there February of 2016 and then April of 2018 she was murdered."
The Quinn family’s world instantly fell a part. “Its the worse news you can hear.”
Seven months later the family’s pain hasn’t gotten any easier, but this family is now taking it upon themselves to find her murderer. “The next step is to get this piece of garbage whoever did this."
The family has opened a GoFundMe, a Justice for Jeannie Quinn Facebook page, and is offering a $10,000 reward to hopefully further this investigation and get information that leads to an arrest. “Just by going forward and going public and just not forgetting because we are not going to let her become a statistic. We are not going to forget,” said Quinn.
The Abilene Police say they do have a person of interest, but will not reveal the identity of that person. Quinn said the Abilene PD have been so helpful in this case, but he hopes creating all these social platforms will help bring in fresh leads to help get the person responsible behind bars.
