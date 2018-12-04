First Alert Weather Days coming Friday, Saturday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A winter storm continues to develop and move toward West Texas. This storm may produce a mixture of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow from eastern New Mexico through the Panhandle and South Plains beginning Friday afternoon and ending Saturday evening.
Due to the potential travel issues a First Alert Weather Day has been designated for Friday evening into Saturday evening. Some icy areas may develop briefly early Friday, but the greatest threat for a wintry mix and some accumulation will come beginning Friday night in the northern south plains and progressing south through the region overnight into Saturday.
This will all begin with a surge of cold air on Thursday with lows falling into the 20s by Friday morning and staying in the mid 30s Friday afternoon and again on Saturday afternoon. With warm air over-riding the cold air at the surface rain will occur first, change to freezing rain and sleet and then to mostly snow by Saturday over the south plains.
Due to the slow movement of the storm some form of precipitation will continue until late afternoon Saturday.
By Sunday morning sunshine will return and temperatures will slowly climb to the mid 40s that afternoon.
