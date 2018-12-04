Former Red Raider WR Dylan Cantrell signed to Chargers active roster

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Chargers announced that they have signed former Red Raider WR Dylan Cantrell to their active roster.
Cantrell was the Chargers sixth-round pick (191st overall) in this past year’s draft.
According to the Chargers website, Cantrell suffered a minor injury at the start of training camp that sidelined him.
Cantrell spent the first 13 weeks of the year on the Chargers practice squad, but is now signed to the active 53-man roster.
To make room for Cantrell on the roster, the Chargers waived veteran tackle Joe Barksdale.
