Funeral arrangements set for Zoe Campos

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The family of Zoe Campos announced Monday evening funeral arrangements for the 18-year-old have been set, five years after her murder.
In a message on the Missing Zoe Campos facebook page, Campos' mother, Melinda Campos said a memorial will be held on Dec. 10, and a prayer service held the next evening at Chapel of Grace in the 1900 block of 34th Street.
The memorial will be open to the public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the 10th. The prayer service will begin at 6 p.m. on the 11th. Campos said any other time is being reserved for the family. “We want to spend as much time with our daughter by ourselves before we lay her to rest," the message said.
Melinda Campos thanked the public for their support in the wake of Zoe’s death, “You have supported us, given us hope by sharing her post, you have prayed for her and for me and you have loved her like she was one of your own and for that we are deeply thankful!”
The family says anyone who wishes to send flowers or other items can contact Chapel of Grace.
