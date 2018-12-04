Hillsong UNITED announces 2019 tour dates, locations

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Tickets for Hillsong UNITED will go on sale Friday, Dec. 7 through Select-a-Seat. The group, a multi-award-winning, platinum-selling artist, has repeatedly been number 1 on Billboard’s Christian charts.
The Australian-based group has not toured North America in three years.
“It’s been a few years since we have toured North America - we have a lot of music not yet road tested and can’t wait to be with you and sing these songs," said Hillsong UNITED. "We have been working hard on a brand new experience and can’t wait to have our friends Amanda and Mack with us!”
The group will be in Lubbock on April 26 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
April
25 – Austin, TX | H-B-B Center at Cedar Park
26 – Lubbock, TX | United Supermarkets Arena
27 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center
30 – Dallas, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May
2 – Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC
3 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
4 – Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater
6 – Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena
7 – Orlando, FL | CFE Arena
8 – Fort Myers, FL | Hertz Arena
9 – Miami, FL | AmericanAirlines Arena
11 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
30 - Seattle, WA | accesso ShoWare Center
31 – Vancouver, BC | P.N.E. Pacific Coliseum
June
1 – Portland, OR | Veterans Memorial Coliseum
3 – Oakland, CA | Oracle Arena
5 – Las Vegas, NV | The Joint @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
6 – Fresno, CA | Save Mart Center
7 – San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena
8 – Phoenix, AZ | Comerica Theatre
10 – Ontario, CA | Citizens Business Bank Arena
11 – Los Angeles, CA | STAPLES Center
22 – Denver, CO | Pepsi Center
24 – Chicago, IL | Sears Centre Arena
25 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena
27 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
29 – Washington, DC | The Anthem
July
1 – Boston, MA | Agganis Arena
2 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden Arena
