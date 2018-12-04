Hillsong UNITED announces 2019 tour dates, locations

Hillsong UNITED Returns to the United States for Highly Anticipated USA Tour 2019
By Amber Stegall | December 4, 2018 at 10:21 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 10:21 AM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Tickets for Hillsong UNITED will go on sale Friday, Dec. 7 through Select-a-Seat. The group, a multi-award-winning, platinum-selling artist, has repeatedly been number 1 on Billboard’s Christian charts.

The Australian-based group has not toured North America in three years.

“It’s been a few years since we have toured North America - we have a lot of music not yet road tested and can’t wait to be with you and sing these songs," said Hillsong UNITED. "We have been working hard on a brand new experience and can’t wait to have our friends Amanda and Mack with us!”

The group will be in Lubbock on April 26 at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tour Dates:

April

25 – Austin, TX | H-B-B Center at Cedar Park

26 – Lubbock, TX | United Supermarkets Arena

27 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

30 – Dallas, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May

2 – Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC

3 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

4 – Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater

6 – Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

7 – Orlando, FL | CFE Arena

8 – Fort Myers, FL | Hertz Arena

9 – Miami, FL | AmericanAirlines Arena

11 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

30 - Seattle, WA | accesso ShoWare Center

31 – Vancouver, BC | P.N.E. Pacific Coliseum

June

1 – Portland, OR | Veterans Memorial Coliseum

3 – Oakland, CA | Oracle Arena

5 – Las Vegas, NV | The Joint @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

6 – Fresno, CA | Save Mart Center

7 – San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena

8 – Phoenix, AZ | Comerica Theatre

10 – Ontario, CA | Citizens Business Bank Arena

11 – Los Angeles, CA | STAPLES Center

22 – Denver, CO | Pepsi Center

24 – Chicago, IL | Sears Centre Arena

25 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

27 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

29 – Washington, DC | The Anthem

July

1 – Boston, MA | Agganis Arena

2 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden Arena

