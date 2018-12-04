Kliff Kingsbury agrees to deal with USC

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - According to multiple reports, former Red Raider head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been hired by USC to be their offensive coordinator.
Despite being let go by Texas Tech, Kingsbury is regarded as one of the top quarterback coaches and offensive minds in the nation.
Before accepting the USC job - according to sources - Kingsbury had multiple NFL offers.
Kingsbury will take over a Trojan offense that ranked 9th in the Pac 12 in points per game, 10th in total offense, and seventh in passing yards.
There is no question, with the style of offense that Kingsbury runs – the USC offense will be much improved, next season.
