Lubbock Police looking for October 20 robbery suspect

Detectives in our Persons Crime Unit are asking the public's help identifying & locating the suspect in this agg. robbery case. It happened back on October 20th, at Boost Mobile on the West Loop. The suspect is described as a black male, with a tall and slim build. In the video, you can see he's wearing a blue hoodie and a ski mask, and threatens the employee with a revolver hand gun. The suspect was seen fleeing on a black bicylce westbound through the Walmart Parking lot, before continuing west on 6th street. If you have any information you think could help investigators, no matter how small it may be, please feel free to comment on this post, message us, or call Crime Line at 741-1000 and mention case number: 18-40849.