Lubbock Police looking for October 20 robbery suspect

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man they say robbed a Boost Mobile at West Loop 289 near 4th Street back in October.
According to the department’s Facebook page, Persons Crime Unit detectives are attempting to find the man.
Police say he robbed the mobile phone store on Oct. 20. During the robbery he threatened employees with a handgun.
He’s described as a black man, tall with a slim build and was last seen leaving the store on a bicycle.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crimeline at (806) 741-1000.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.