Lubbock runaway teen found safe

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police announced Monday night 15-year-old Gabriel Stanley has been located and is safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Lubbock Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Gabriel Stanley who was reported as a runaway on Friday, November 30th. While the teen was reported as leaving on his own, there is concern for his health due to him not having his medication.
Stanley was last seen leaving the South Plains Mall with an unknown person around 9p.m. Friday. Stanley is described as a white male with light brown hair and green eyes. He is approximately 5’07” and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing faded skinny jeans, a black Nike hoody and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.
