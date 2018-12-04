Lubbock Sheriff’s Deputies involved in 2 chases Tuesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office spent Tuesday afternoon involved in two separate chases across the county.
The first one started just before 3 near 114th Street near Highway 87 in the southern part of the county and lasted a little over an hour. It ended with the arrest of the driver, identified as Edward Taylor.
Deputies say the incident started as a theft.
The second chase started around 4 p.m. when two men stole a Dodge pickup truck near Shallowater. That chase ended near North Slide Road just before 5 p.m.
Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating both incidents.
