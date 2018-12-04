Lubbock Sheriff’s Deputies involved in 2 chases Tuesday afternoon

Lubbock Sheriff’s Deputies involved in 2 chases Tuesday afternoon
By Ryan Crowe | December 4, 2018 at 5:33 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 5:33 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office spent Tuesday afternoon involved in two separate chases across the county.

The first one started just before 3 near 114th Street near Highway 87 in the southern part of the county and lasted a little over an hour. It ended with the arrest of the driver, identified as Edward Taylor.

Deputies say the incident started as a theft.

The second chase started around 4 p.m. when two men stole a Dodge pickup truck near Shallowater. That chase ended near North Slide Road just before 5 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating both incidents.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.