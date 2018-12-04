Man arrested in connection to shooting at the Hitching Post

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a woman was shot during her birthday celebration on Nov. 11. at The Hitching Post, located at 1902 East Broadway.
Just before 4:50 a.m., Sunday, November 11th, a woman was taken to University Medical Center after being shot outside of a bar in east Lubbock.
According to the police report, the woman was at The Hitching Post near 19th Street and MLK celebrating her birthday with friends.
She told police she was outside of The Hitching Post when she heard gunshots coming from the street. She said she ran towards her vehicle and heard a third shot. She realized she had been shot because her right arm went numb. She got into her friend’s vehicle and he drove her to the hospital.
A witness told police she saw a man standing in the street near the curb with his arm pointed towards the sky, but she was not sure if he was holding a gun or not.
Earlier in the evening, witnesses say there was a fight inside the bar and the shooting could be related. The victim did not recognize the suspect.
During the investigation, the police report states the suspect fired two shots into the air and the crowd scattered. The suspect then fired another shot that hit the woman as she was running away.
The woman was shot in her right shoulder and the wound is non life-threatening.
Samuel York Jr., 28, is now in custody and charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.
Members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force – Team Foxtrot arrested York this morning in the 1600 block of 32nd Street.
