Matt Wells brings Julius Brown to lead defensive backs

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It hasn’t been officially announced by Texas Tech Athletics, but according to Twitter, Matt Wells has found his defensive backs coach.
Monday afternoon, Utah States defensive backs coach Julius ‘Juice’ Brown changed his twitter handle to @CoachJuice_TTU and posted this:
Over Brown’s collegiate coaching career, he’s had stops at Boise State (Grad Assistant and Director of Player Personnel), Troy, Arkansas State, and then Boise State again before joining Matt Wells' staff at Utah State in 2016.
During his first season at Utah State, Brown was a part of an Aggie defense that allowed 176.5 passing yards per game to ranked third in the Mountain West and 10th nationally.
As the secondary coach in 2017, Browns secondary was sixth in the nation with 29 forced turnovers and was tied for second nationally with 16 forced fumbles.
Last season with the Aggies, his defensive backs had more interceptions than touchdowns given up.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.