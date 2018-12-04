Nonprofit partners with church to offer Sensory Santa event

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Radar Foundations Inc. has partnered with Plainview’s First Baptist Church to host their first Sensory Santa event.
This event, designed for children with Autism and sensory processing disorders, allows families the opportunity to have their children meet Santa in a sensory friendly environment.
Radar Foundations’s Hope Hastey said there will be dim lighting, no music, and Santa and his elves will speak with soft and gentle voices.
The non-crowded environment will also allow children time to adapt to their environment.
Sensory Santa will be at First Baptist Church’s Pastor’s Class Building on 7th and Broadway in Plainview on December 6th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., right before the city’s Christmas parade.
The first 50 special needs children will receive a gift and all will receive a coloring book and a candy cane.
Radar Foundations Inc. is a 501c3 that is dedicated to helping disabled individuals and their families who live in rural communities.
Make a $20 donation to the nonprofit, and receive a Christmas t-shirt.
To order your shirt, call Hope at 806-292-2457 or email her at hope@radarfoundationsinc.org.
