VA clinics in Lubbock, Amarillo, Clovis, Childress, Dalhart to remain open Wednesday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - By Executive Order of President Donald J. Trump, all executive departments, independent organizations, and other agencies of the Federal government will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in honor and remembrance of former President George H.W. Bush’s valor and heroic service to our country.
While many Amarillo VA Health Care System administrative offices will be closed, patient care services including scheduled clinic appointments, hospitalizations, surgeries, and the Emergency Department will continue without interruption on Dec. 5, 2018, to ensure veterans have timely access to health care. No direct care/services provided to our Veterans will be compromised or canceled.
