Winter Weather Update

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The weather pattern remains on track to bring the KCBD viewing area a dose of wintry weather late this week. Cold air will begin moving in from the north Thursday, with a reinforcing cold northerly flow into the weekend. A storm system will move in from the west, with precipitation becoming likely Friday and continuing through at least Saturday morning.
This morning's data supports our high confidence in precipitation, with a little more confidence than yesterday in the type of precipitation. It's likely to begin as rain late Thursday night or Friday morning, then change to freezing rain Friday afternoon or (more likely for the Lubbock area) Friday evening (gradually from north to south). The freezing rain and/or sleet may cause accumulating ice late Friday into Friday night. The precipitation type appears to be snow late Friday night into Saturday morning.
It appears, at this time, light accumulations of ice and snow are possible in the KCBD viewing area. Any accumulation of ice, including just a glaze, creates extremely dangerous road and walking conditions. If this scenario develops, we may see some hazardous travel conditions develop early Friday over the northwestern KCBD viewing area, and possibly by the PM drive-time in the Plainview, Levelland, and Lubbock areas. Note in this post the qualifiers, such as may, possibly, possible, on track, and likely.
My video today is long, but it includes a lot of detail from the current model forecasts of the type, the when, the where, and the how much. Both snow and ice. Again, all contingent on how the event actually develops and unfolds. Watch for updates.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 30°, one degree above the average for the date. The high was 51°, six degrees below average. The December 3 record low is 15° (1967) and the record high 82° (2010). For today, December 4, Lubbock’s average low is 29° and the high 56°. The record low is 15° (1921) and the record high 81° (1958).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock will be at 5:39 PM CST and tomorrow’s sunrise at 7:37 AM CST.
