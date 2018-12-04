Winter Weather Update

It appears, at this time, light accumulations of ice and snow are possible in the KCBD viewing area. Any accumulation of ice, including just a glaze, creates extremely dangerous road and walking conditions. If this scenario develops, we may see some hazardous travel conditions develop early Friday over the northwestern KCBD viewing area, and possibly by the PM drive-time in the Plainview, Levelland, and Lubbock areas. Note in this post the qualifiers, such as may, possibly, possible, on track, and likely.