Abernathy Antelopes gearing up for Canadian

ABERNATHY, TX (KCBD) - Over this past off-season, the Abernathy Antelopes made the leap from Class 2A-Division 1 to Class 3A-Division 2. Usually, when a school makes a leap like that, there is an adjustment period – but not for Abernathy.
“A lot of people doubted us coming into the year, because we moved into 3A,” Antelope junior quarterback Bryson Daily said. “But, we knew that we were good enough to compete with anybody. So, we have made a special run and we are just trying to keep it going.”
Currently, Abernathy is 12-1 and won every game in district play in route to a district title. Three weeks into the UIL football playoffs and four gold balls later – the Antelopes are just two-games away from the state title
But, this is familiar territory for the Antelopes. Back in 2016, Abernathy made school history by making it all the way to the 2A State Semifinals. For them to make it back there – they will have to get past an extremely tough Canadian team.
“You know, we have played them before. We have played them in preseason games and playoff games. You know, we will have to get over the hump and figure out a way to beat them,” Abernathy head coach Darrell Daily said. “You know, it will be a great match-up between two great teams, and who ever makes the mistakes and the turnovers – it will make for a long night.”
With the possibility of snow in the forecast, both teams agreed to move their game to Thursday night in Amarillo at Dick Bivins Stadium.
Coach Daily said that there were two reasons for moving the game. First, the State title game for Class 3A is played on Thursday, so why not get on the cycle of playing then. Second, for the safety of fans traveling to the game.
“We have a lot of support from our community,” Abernathy Antelope Thomas Rodriguez said. “Everyone is excited for us and this is going to be a big game. I think there is going to be a big crowd. We have one of the best fan bases around.”
Canadian comes into the match-up against Abernathy 12-1 on the season.
