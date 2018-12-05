Diocese of Lubbock announces weather-related weekend changes

LUBBOCK, TX (DIOCESE OF LUBBOCK) - Most Rev. Robert Coerver, Bishop of Lubbock, issued a decree on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, announcing two weather-related weekend event changes for Catholics in the Diocese of Lubbock.
Bishop Coerver announced that due to the winter storm forecast for Friday and Saturday, and with safety in mind, Catholics residing and currently in the Diocese of Lubbock are no longer obligated to attend a Mass in celebration of the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Friday evening or Saturday.
The decree includes a recommendation of praying the Rosary and—possibly—watching a livestream or broadcast of a Catholic Mass.
Bishop Coerver also announced changes to the schedule of the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Procession on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
The scheduled procession is canceled.
The scheduled Mass will be celebrated at Noon at Christ the King Cathedral, 4011 54th Street. Those who choose to attend—and can safely travel to the Cathedral—are still invited to attend.
Bishop Coerver’s Decree:
December 5, 2018
In the face of the weather forecast for a winter storm Friday evening and into Saturday morning, I hereby decree that the obligation to participate in Mass for the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Friday evening Dec. 7 or Saturday during the day on December 8 is abrogated (removed) for all Catholics residing and present in the Diocese of Lubbock.
My recommendation is that in lieu of participation in Eucharist on the Solemnity that the Rosary be prayed (perhaps together as a household) and consideration be given to watching a Mass via live stream on the internet or on a Catholic television channel.
I would ask priests serving in the parishes of the Diocese of Lubbock to make an effort to celebrate a Mass for the Solemnity on Friday evening or Saturday in the Church of the parish where he resides. I caution against travel to the parishes where the priest does not reside.
The Our Lady of Guadalupe Procession scheduled for 11:00 on Saturday morning at Christ the King in Lubbock has been cancelled. A diocesan Eucharistic celebration of the Immaculate Conception and Our Lady of Guadalupe will still take place in the Cathedral at 12:00. The Faithful planning to attend the noon Mass are invited to arrive early and enjoy hospitality in the Bishop’s Hall across the parking lot from the Cathedral Church.
This Decree is being issued at 2:00 p.m. on December 5, 2018.
