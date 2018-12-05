Diocese of Lubbock announces weather-related weekend changes

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Procession scheduled for 11:00 on Saturday morning at Christ the King in Lubbock has been cancelled. A diocesan Eucharistic celebration of the Immaculate Conception and Our Lady of Guadalupe will still take place in the Cathedral at 12:00. The Faithful planning to attend the noon Mass are invited to arrive early and enjoy hospitality in the Bishop’s Hall across the parking lot from the Cathedral Church.