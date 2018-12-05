Giuliani’s tweet links to a ‘Trump is a traitor’ website. He blamed Twitter, but his typo is responsible.

(RNN) - Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani criticized Twitter for his tweet linking to an anti-Trump website, but it was his own grammar error at fault, with help from a quick-thinking social media user.
The series of events has the online community sharing a laugh at Giuliani’s conspiracy claim. Adding an extra layer of hilarity is his other role: the top cybersecurity adviser for the White House.
It started with the former New York mayor's tweet Nov. 30, which stated in part, "Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for G-20. In July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki."
The remark was one of many criticisms lobbed by a Trump advocate at the special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Robert Mueller also is checking whether there was any coordination between Russia’s government and the Trump campaign.
The problem was Giuliani forgot to put a space between the first and second sentence, causing an unintentional hyperlink - “.In” is internet code for India. The typo linked to a dead website, so Jason Velazquez of Atlanta bought it for $6.
“Without thinking, I went and purchased the domain, and then I thought, ‘I could literally put whatever I want up and he would either have to delete the tweet or leave it up because you can’t edit a tweet,’” Velazquez told The Washington Post.
The plain website he started simply states, "Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country." It also has a link to a Reddit thread of posts on Mueller's latest court proceedings, involving former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Giuliani on Tuesday blamed the social media site for allowing someone to "invade my tweet" with what he called a disgusting message.
The internet, as it tends to do, responded swiftly and en masse.
Giuliani has not tweeted since.
