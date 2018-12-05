High School Basketball rankings for our South Plains teams

With the high school football playoffs in swing, some of our area teams have hit the hardwood and have started basketball season.
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Once the High School football playoffs are done, KCBD Sports will officially “tip-off” Hoop Madness.

Where the KCBD Sports staff will cover with boys and girls teams – close to 160 teams.

Out of those 160 teams, 36 of them are ranked in the state.

So, here are the new Texas Association of Basketball Coaches State rankings with our area teams.

Class 6A Girls:

#19 Frenship

Class 5A Girls:

#16 Lubbock Cooper

Class 4A Boys:

#10 Estacado

#18 Seminole

Class 4A Girls:

#1 Levelland

Class 3A Boys:

#9 Shallowater

#12 Brownfield

Class 3A Girls:

#3 Idalou

#14 Shallowater

Class 2A Boys:

#15 New Deal

#23 Floydada

#24 Sundown

Class 2A Girls:

#9 Farwell

Class 1A Boys:

#2 Nazareth

#7 Jayton

#9 New Home

#13 Morton

#18 Borden County

#21 Paducah

Class 1A Girls:

#1 Nazareth

#3 Ropes

#10 Hermleigh

#13 Jayton

#16 Patton Springs

#20 Sands

Private Schools:

4A Boys:

#3 Trinity Christian

4A Girls:

#1 Trinity Christian

#3 Lubbock Christian

2A Boys:

#8 Lubbock Southcrest

#9 All-Saints

2A Girls:

#2 Lubbock Southcrest

#10 All-Saints

1A Boys:

#2 Kingdom Prep

1A Girls:

#1 Kingdom Prep

#6 Christ the King

#8 Plainview Christian

