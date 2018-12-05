High School Basketball rankings for our South Plains teams

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Once the High School football playoffs are done, KCBD Sports will officially “tip-off” Hoop Madness.
Where the KCBD Sports staff will cover with boys and girls teams – close to 160 teams.
Out of those 160 teams, 36 of them are ranked in the state.
So, here are the new Texas Association of Basketball Coaches State rankings with our area teams.
Class 6A Girls:
#19 Frenship
Class 5A Girls:
#16 Lubbock Cooper
Class 4A Boys:
#10 Estacado
#18 Seminole
Class 4A Girls:
#1 Levelland
Class 3A Boys:
#9 Shallowater
#12 Brownfield
Class 3A Girls:
#3 Idalou
#14 Shallowater
Class 2A Boys:
#15 New Deal
#23 Floydada
#24 Sundown
Class 2A Girls:
#9 Farwell
Class 1A Boys:
#2 Nazareth
#7 Jayton
#9 New Home
#13 Morton
#18 Borden County
#21 Paducah
Class 1A Girls:
#1 Nazareth
#3 Ropes
#10 Hermleigh
#13 Jayton
#16 Patton Springs
#20 Sands
Private Schools:
4A Boys:
#3 Trinity Christian
4A Girls:
#1 Trinity Christian
#3 Lubbock Christian
2A Boys:
#8 Lubbock Southcrest
#9 All-Saints
2A Girls:
#2 Lubbock Southcrest
#10 All-Saints
1A Boys:
#2 Kingdom Prep
1A Girls:
#1 Kingdom Prep
#6 Christ the King
#8 Plainview Christian
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.