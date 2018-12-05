Lubbock Cooper faces district foe in Regional final

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The 13-0 Lubbock Cooper Pirates will see a familiar foe in the Class 5A Division II Regional final Thursday night. It’s district foe Wichita Falls Rider. Lubbock Cooper beat them in Woodrow 27-7 on October 19. However, seeing them again isn’t a good feeling for Pirates Head Coach Max Kattwinkel.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking actually. It’s hard to beat someone twice in a season. They have steadily improved. They’re playing their best football of the year right now. A six-game winning streak. Well coached and very athletic. A big challenge, It will take a Championship effort to get a win.”
Wichita Falls Rider was 2-5 after that October loss to Lubbock Cooper, but they have won six straight and come into Thursday night’s 7 p.m. game at Abilene Christian University with a lot of confidence. Coach Kattwinkel says you can look a little at their first encounter and then a little at the streak they’ve been on since to prepare.
“You look at what you were successful doing or not successful doing and you try to alter that a little bit. They are doing the same thing. You look at what they’ve been hanging their hat on lately and hopefully try to cub that a little bit.”
The winner moves into the State Semifinals.
