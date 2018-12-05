Lubbock man accepts lesser plea after 2010 juvenile sexual assault charge

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Jerry Lee DeLeon, who was accused of sexually assaulting a young boy in 2010, has accepted a plea deal that was finalized late November and was instead found guilty of injury to a child intentionally/knowingly causing bodily injury.
DeLeon was originally accused of assaulting a young boy and was arrested. His original charge was sexual assault but was later dropped in January of 2013 down to injury to a child.
More details of DeLeon’s case can be found here: Man in jail for being accused of raping young Lubbock boy
