Mike Leach named Pac 12 Coach of the Year

PULLMAN, WA (KCBD) - In his seventh season at Washington State – Mike Leach has been named the Pac 12 Coach of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.
Leach guided the Cougars to a 10-2 regular season, and a 7-2 mark in conference play.
Washington State’s 10-wins match a program record and its first 10-win campaign since 2003.
The coach of the year honor is the second for Leach since arriving at Washington State.
