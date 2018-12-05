TCEQ water laws require you to inspect back flow preventers

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - If you have a sprinkler system, well, swimming pool, or other personal water system installed in your home, you probably received a letter in the mail telling you to make sure you inspect your back flow preventers. It’s a requirement from the State of Texas that was put into effect three years ago. Everyone with a personal water system needs one of these back flow preventers and they must be inspected every three years.
“There’s been some questions regarding the letters going out not only in the city of Lubbock, but in Wolfforth regarding inspection of back flow preventers,” said Lubbock Director of Public Works Wood Franklin.
If you have a pool, sprinkler system, or any other personal water system connected to a city’s water source you probably have a back flow preventer.
“Really its basically there to protect the public water system,” said Franklin.
The back flow preventer works as a barrier between the city’s water and water, for example, used to water your lawn because you wouldn’t want that lawn water to end up in your drinking glass.
“That double check is there to prevent a negative pressure and to keep it from going back in so, if someone has chemicals in their yard or if they have some other type of connection like a garden hose or something such as that, it would keep those chemicals from going back in the drinking water,” said Wolfforth City Manager Darrell Newsom.
The back flow preventers were put into effect by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality three years ago and need to be inspected every three years to make sure they are still up to date. That’s the reason why you might have received a letter from your city in the mail to get yours inspected.
If you are in Lubbock and have any questions on your back flow preventer, call 3-1-1. If you live in another city, you are encouraged to call your municipality.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.