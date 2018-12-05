Texas Parks & Wildlife Trout Fest event pushed back due to weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The threat of severe winter weather this upcoming weekend is impacting everyone and everything, including fish.
On Wednesday Texas Parks & Wildlife announced Saturday’s family fishing event at Huneke Park Lake would be rescheduled for the following Saturday, Dec. 15.
In the release, TPWD said the Lubbock Fly Fishers group, along with area businesses had stocked 1,750 trout for the event, and the move would take place to ensure everyone who wanted to enjoy the event could.
Huneke Park is located off 82nd Street at Nashville Ave. The event will begin Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.