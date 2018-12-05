United stores offer to hold FedEx packages to stop porch pirates

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Nobody likes a Grinch, especially one that takes presents off your porch. After an uptick in people stealing gifts and packages from the front of South Plains homes, United stores are coming to the rescue.
Today the Lubbock-based grocery chain that includes Market Street and Amigo’s announced their stores in the region would hold FedEx packages for anyone who wants to ship items to their locations for safe keeping.
In a news release Wednesday, Chris James, the company’s COO said they knew customers were looking for a safe alternative on where to deliver items. “As the holiday purchases begin to arrive, we want our new service to give United shoppers convenience and little peace of mind.”
United says the program is currently available at 15 stores in the area:
- United Supermarkets in Brownfield, 1401 Tahoka Road
- United Supermarkets in Lamesa, 2302 Lubbock Hwy
- United Supermarkets in Levelland, 511 College Ave
- United Supermarkets in Littlefield, 701 Marshall Howard Blvd
- United Supermarkets in Lubbock, 2630 Parkway Drive
- Market Street in Lubbock, 3405 50th Street
- Amigos in Lubbock, 112 N. University Ave
- United Supermarkets in Lubbock, 401 Slide Road
- United Supermarkets in Lubbock, 2703 82nd Street
- Market Street in Lubbock, 4425 19th Street
- United Supermarkets in Lubbock, 12815 Indiana Ave
- United Supermarkets in Plainview, 3501 Olton Road
- Amigos in Plainview, 2403 N. Columbia Ave
- United Supermarkets in Post, 123 N. Broadway
- United Supermarkets in Slaton, 615 S Hwy 84
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.