WATCH LIVE: Funeral ceremony for George H.W. Bush to take place in capitol
One president, George W. Bush, will eulogize another president, George H.W. Bush, his father, Wednesday at a state funeral paying tribute to a lifetime of service.
By KCBD Staff | December 5, 2018 at 7:52 AM CST - Updated December 5 at 7:52 AM
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCBD) - Join KCBD NewsChannel 11 as we cover the funeral of the late President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at the age of 94.

Bush was the 41st president of the United States and father of George W. Bush, the 43rd president, and Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida and 2016 presidential candidate.

A funeral ceremony will take place Wednesday in Capitol Hill and throughout the day government offices will be closed for a national day of mourning.

