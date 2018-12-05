Winter Storm On The Way

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Significant winter weather, including accumulating ice, now looks likely in the KCBD viewing area. This may cause power outages and make travel impossible. Overall, there's little change to our forecast, which has pointed and continues to point to a significant change in our weather just ahead. The onset of this change is about 24 hours away, though it begins gradually.
SUMMARY
To summarize our forecast, and in-line with what I've been mentioning the past few days, cold air will begin moving in from the north tomorrow and will be reinforced by a cold northerly flow into the weekend. A storm now off the coast of southern California will move onshore and drift our way, with precipitation becoming possible Thursday night and likely Friday. This morning's data again reinforces our high confidence in precipitation and a bit more confidence in the type.
WHEN AND WHAT TYPE
Precipitation is likely to begin as rain late Thursday night or Friday morning, but there may be some freezing rain and/or sleet by Friday morning. This could create icy conditions on mainly elevated roadways, such as overpasses and bridges, as well as elevated surfaces such as cars, exterior stairs, and decks. Currently I expect temperatures during the day Friday to rise above freezing, with rain the most likely precipitation type. However, a wintry mix including sleet/freezing rain may fall throughout the day northwest of Lubbock, and this mix may move into the Lubbock area Friday afternoon (though more likely Friday evening). Accumulating ice is possible in the Lubbock area Friday but is expected late Friday into Friday night. Snow is expected late Friday night through Saturday morning. Light snow may linger Saturday afternoon.
HOW MUCH
It now appears likely that some of the KCBD viewing area will see accumulating ice, possibly as much as three-quarters inch. Most will not see that, but (as I've noted) any accumulation of ice, including just a glaze, creates extremely dangerous road and walking conditions. If this develops as it now appears, dangerous road conditions are likely to develop. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible late Friday night through mid-day Saturday.
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
A Winter Storm Watch (issued by the National Weather Service) is in effect from Thursday evening to noon Saturday. A Winter Storm Watch is typically issued in advance of anticipated winter weather when at least four inches of snow is expected, or significant ice. In this case, ice is more of a concern than the snowfall. The watch tomorrow will be elevated to a warning if the above continues to be the expected outcome. Or perhaps an Ice Storm Warning.
An Ice Storm Warning is issued when an ice storm event is expected to meet or exceed local ice storm warning criteria in the next 12 to 36 hours. In general, when 1/2 inch or more of ice, over at least 50 percent of the zone or encompassing most of the population is expected (National Weather Service).
A Winter Storm Warning is issued when a winter storm event (heavy sleet, heavy snow, ice storm, heavy snow and blowing snow or a combination of events) is expected to meet or exceed local winter storm warning criteria in the next 12 to 36 hours. Locally that is generally when snowfall of at least four inches is expected. In some parts of the country, the criteria for snow is 7 inches or more in 12 hours or less; or 9 inches or more in 24 hours covering at least 50 percent of the zone or encompassing most of the population.
WHAT MAY DELAY THE DANGER
On a positive note, one factor which likely will slow ice accumulation on roads is the relatively mild temperatures recently, keeping road beds above freezing. However, that does little to prevent elevated roads and other surfaces from quickly dropping below freezing. Extra care may be in order as you approach and drive over bridges, overpasses, and flyovers. Plan to leave early and to take additional time for your drive. When on foot be very careful on sidewalks, stairs, decks, and in parking lots. Other areas may be slick.
PREPARATION
If you are so inclined to play it safe, then have on hand bottled water, flashlights, fresh batteries and other items which might be needed or desired if your power goes out. Whether or not you expect to be in a vehicle, it’s a good idea to fuel up and have an winter emergency kit with you. Such a kit might include bottled water, energy bars or other non-perishable foods, flashlight, batteries, and blankets. For more information visit these Texas State websites: https://www.tdi.texas.gov/pubs/videoresource/fswinterdrive.pdf and https://www.dps.texas.gov/dem/ThreatAwareness/winterstorm.htm
DON'T POUR HOT WATER ON IT!
If the ice forms, it may be very difficult to remove from windshields so plan on the time it will take to warm your vehicle and melt the ice. Do not use sharp tools to chip away at the ice - that may scratch your glass. Do not pour hot water on the ice - that may crack your windshield!
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.