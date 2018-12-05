Winter Storm On The Way

Precipitation is likely to begin as rain late Thursday night or Friday morning, but there may be some freezing rain and/or sleet by Friday morning. This could create icy conditions on mainly elevated roadways, such as overpasses and bridges, as well as elevated surfaces such as cars, exterior stairs, and decks. Currently I expect temperatures during the day Friday to rise above freezing, with rain the most likely precipitation type. However, a wintry mix including sleet/freezing rain may fall throughout the day northwest of Lubbock, and this mix may move into the Lubbock area Friday afternoon (though more likely Friday evening). Accumulating ice is possible in the Lubbock area Friday but is expected late Friday into Friday night. Snow is expected late Friday night through Saturday morning. Light snow may linger Saturday afternoon.