Candlelight at the Ranch moved due to weather threat

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The National Ranching Heritage Center will celebrate their 40th annual Candlelight at the Ranch event this year, but fans of the event will have to wait a week because of mother nature.
On Thursday the National Ranching Heritage Center announced the event, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, will be moved because of this weekend’s impending weather threat.
The center says the event requires the help of more than 150 volunteers each night, and because of the weather they did not want to risk their health and safety.
The event will now take place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 14 and 15 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Texas Tech University also announced Weihnachtsfest, the German Christmas festival scheduled to begin just before the Candlelight event Friday will also be moved to Dec. 14 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, you can visit the center’s website at http://nrhc.ttu.edu
